Holiday shopping season kicks off Friday in downtown Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ind. — 'Tis the season for holiday shopping in downtown Franklin.

On Nov. 4, more than 40 local businesses and restaurants will kick off the 10th annual Downtown Franklin Holiday Open House.

The event is a three-day shopping spree to jumpstart the holiday shopping season while supporting small businesses.

That includes Vintage Whimsy on Jefferson Street.

"This weekend is very important, as a small business," said owner Jennifer McAlpin-Shireman. "This really kicks off our holiday season and our customers' holiday seasons."

Vintage Whimsy hosts a mixture of new and old traditions, especially around the holidays.

"We look forward to seeing all the new faces that are discovering our stores for the first time," said McAplin-Shireman, "and our regular customers that we are seeing back again."

Just next door, Jennifer Nelson is the owner of At Home with Heartland, a boutique and home goods store on Jefferson Street.

The Franklin location opened in October, with the first holiday season now on the horizon.

"You hear the funny saying, 'when you make that sale, you do a little happy dance,'" said Nelson. "We guarantee we are doing a happy dance when we make that sale."

On the gift lists this year, Nelson says "shackets" are a hot item for ladies.

Down the street, the vendors at Salvage Sisters Antique Mall prep for holiday shoppers.

"Each person has their own small business," said Owner Julie Stewart, "and we are all under one roof as Salvage Sisters. There is 27 of us."

"We love this time of year," said Stewart. "It brings lots of people to downtown Franklin, and it's great for small business."

On the east end of Jefferson Street sits Farm Girl Mercantile.

"We are so ready," said Owner Tracy Bohler. "We've been working so hard the last few days here until late at night getting ready for our big three-day weekend."

Farm Girl Mercantile offers boutique fashion and vintage home decor, in addition to locally-made goods.

"It's so much fun," said Bohler, "because all the Christmas is out, the weather looks great, you're out Christmas shopping and having a blast with your friends."

To reward shoppers for staying local, there are $2,000 worth of prizes up for grabs during the Downtown Franklin Holiday Open House.

Shoppers can track their visits on a punch card. After visiting at least 10 participating stores, shoppers can turn in that punch card for a chance to win.