Holiday light show returns to State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fairgrounds announced an extended route and additional light displays for this season's holiday light show.

A new 240 foot wall of lights makes this the largest synchronized show in central Indiana, according to Monday's announcement from the Fairgrounds.

Starting on Friday night, Nov. 13, the light display will be open from dusk until 10 p.m. with extended hours on weekends. The show runs through Jan. 3, 2021.

The family-friendly event features a 2-mile car ride through more than a million LED lights synchronized to traditional and more modern Christmas music. The lights are shaped into brightly colored trees, snowflakes, dancing candy canes and tunnels.

As they drive through the displays, guests can tune their radio to hear the synchronized music.

The show is not weather-dependent so it is open every day, including holidays. Cost is $7 per person and children 3-years-old and under are free.

A “Carload Special” of up to seven passengers costs $30.

Larger vans with 10-15 passengers costs $50.

Small buses of 16-35 passengers is $75, and buses with 36 or more passengers cost $100.

This year's route cannot accommodate vehicles taller than 11 feet.

Drivers should enter the Fairgrounds at Gate 12 off East 42nd Street.

Cash and major credit cards are accepted at the gate or, for the ultimate “touchless” experience, tickets may be purchased online at https://www.christmasnightsoflights.com/indianapolis.

Proceeds benefit the Arthritis Foundation, Toys for Tots and Gleaners Food Banks’ Pack the Pantries, among other charities.

