A teenage boy is helping a group of dedicated volunteers deliver a special "Christmas for Kids in Transition" in Washington state.

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A 13-year-old boy in Snohomish County is partnering with a nonprofit to help make Christmas a little brighter for kids facing homelessness.

The nonprofit Washington Kids in Transition began when a coalition of local moms and businesses partnered with the Edmonds School District to help feed homeless students. Now, the nonprofit has expanded to provide a wide-reaching range of programs.

"We provide services for homeless students in the Edmonds School District and Everett School District. We provide resources to social workers that work in the schools, they can come in here and ask us for food, diapers, hygiene kits, and rental assistance because we’re trying to prevent homelessness with a lot of our families that have lost their jobs," said Kim Gorney, the nonprofit's founder and executive director.

Gorney said that last year, 13-year-old Kaiden Davies visited Washington Kids in Transition and was "really impressed" with the organization. From there, he hatched a plan to raise money to be able to donate to the nonprofit.

During the summer, Kaiden mowed lawns and saved up a lot of money to contribute to the organization.

"I bought a lot of basketballs to donate to Washington Kids in Transition to help kids that are in transition have some fun and inspire them with a quote on each ball," said Kaiden.

One of the quotes was by Maya Angelou that read, "People will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel."