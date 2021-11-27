Hanukkah: Where to celebrate the Jewish festival of lights in central Indiana

The eight-day celebration begins on the 25th of Kislev on the Hebrew calendar, which usually falls in November or December.

INDIANAPOLIS — Jewish people around the world will begin celebrating Hanukkah, also called Chanukah, on Sunday, Nov. 28.

Hanukkah goes by many names including the Festival of Lights and the Festival of Rededication. It commemorates the rededication of the Temple of Jerusalem after the Maccabees, a group of Jewish fighters, defeated the Syrian-Greek empire that outlawed the Jewish religion, according to the Jewish Federation of Greater Indianapolis.

When the fighters went to light the temple's menorah, they discovered they only had enough oil to last one day and it would take eight days to prepare more. Still, they lit the menorah and it kept burning for eight days.

Now, every year during Hanukkah, the menorah is lit over the course of eight days. The festival is also celebrated with gifts, games and traditional fried foods, like latkes (potato pancakes) and sufganiyot (jelly doughnuts), to celebrate the oil lasting eight days.

Here are some events taking place in central Indiana to celebrate Hanukkah:

Sunday, Nov. 28:

Chanukah Dinner Celebration at the Chabad Center for Jewish Life

Hanukkah Handmade Family Workshop at Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center

Community candle lighting at Indiana Jewish Discovery Center and Jewish Federation of Greater Indianapolis

Monday, Nov. 29:

Chanukah Concert with Mister G and Friends

Community candle lighting at Jewish Community Center and Hooverwood Living

Tuesday, Nov. 30:

MoPo Indy Hanukkah Party and White Elephant Gift Exchange

Community candle lighting at Hasten Hebrew Academy of Indianapolis

Wednesday, Dec. 1:

Thursday, Dec. 2:

Menorah lighting and after-party at Indiana Michigan War Memorial

Community candle lighting at Chabad Lubavitch of Indiana and Jewish Federation of Greater Indianapolis

Friday, Dec. 3:

Beth-El Zedeck's Night at the Menorah Museum: Hanukah Celebration and Siddur Ceremony

Community candle lighting at Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation and Indianapolis Jewish Community Relations Council

Saturday, Dec. 4:

Sunday, Dec. 5: