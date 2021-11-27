x
Holidays

Hanukkah: Where to celebrate the Jewish festival of lights in central Indiana

The eight-day celebration begins on the 25th of Kislev on the Hebrew calendar, which usually falls in November or December.
Credit: belokrylowa - stock.adobe.com

INDIANAPOLIS — Jewish people around the world will begin celebrating Hanukkah, also called Chanukah, on Sunday, Nov. 28. 

Hanukkah goes by many names including the Festival of Lights and the Festival of Rededication. It commemorates the rededication of the Temple of Jerusalem after the Maccabees, a group of Jewish fighters, defeated the Syrian-Greek empire that outlawed the Jewish religion, according to the Jewish Federation of Greater Indianapolis. 

When the fighters went to light the temple's menorah, they discovered they only had enough oil to last one day and it would take eight days to prepare more. Still, they lit the menorah and it kept burning for eight days. 

Now, every year during Hanukkah, the menorah is lit over the course of eight days. The festival is also celebrated with gifts, games and traditional fried foods, like latkes (potato pancakes) and sufganiyot (jelly doughnuts), to celebrate the oil lasting eight days. 

Here are some events taking place in central Indiana to celebrate Hanukkah:

