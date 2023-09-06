What the Fanta? Fanta releases new mystery flavor

Fanta fans will have a black tongue while they try to guess a new mystery soft drink flavor.

ATLANTA — A new Halloween-inspired soft drink is hitting store shelves.

Fanta has launched What The Fanta, a new limited-edition mystery soda flavor.

Fanta said fans can "taste the unknown" and try to guess the flavor of the black-colored, zero-calorie drink.

Released by the Coca-Cola Company, the Halloween-themed soda is available in the United States in 20 oz. bottles and 6-packs of 7.5 oz. mini cans. Regular and zero sugar What the Fanta will also be available in Coca‑Cola Freestyle and in frozen dispensers at select locations.

"The secretive zero-sugar drink elicits all of the senses, a 5D drinking experience you have to try and leave consumers wondering 'WTF is this flavor?!'" Coca-Cola said in a press release. "Fans will turn heads this season as they embrace their new look just in time for Halloween, a black tongue, after fully consuming the drink."

"Consumers love the fun of a guessing game, especially during Halloween when mystery and the allure of the unknown play such a key role in the festivities," said Dane Callis, Senior Brand Manager, Fanta North America.

"Since Fanta has a longstanding association with Halloween and with delivering a wide variety of bold, irresistible flavors, we saw the opportunity to do something innovative and novel. The brand is already known for one of the holiday’s two primary colors—orange—so we thought, 'Why not fulfill the tableau with a black-colored Fanta and Halloween-inspired packaging graphics?'"

