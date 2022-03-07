Easter Bunny hopping into area malls

Simon Properties said the Bunny will be at its malls around central Indiana and will be available for families to visit through April 16.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Easter Bunny is coming to local malls in the coming weeks. Simon Properties said the Bunny will be at its malls around central Indiana and will be available for families to visit through April 16.

Arrival dates are as follows:

March 18:

The Fashion Mall at Keystone

Greenwood Park Mall

University Park Mall

March 25:

Castleton Square Mall

Tippecanoe Mall

April 1:

College Mall

Reservations are encouraged to make sure families have a time to visit with the Easter Bunny. Families can choose to sit with the Bunny or stay socially distanced. The bunny's helpers will wear masks while people visit.