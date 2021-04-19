Colts mascot delivering Mother's Day gift baskets to fans

Five lucky fans will receive a gift basket valued at $250 for Mother's Day.

INDIANAPOLIS — A few lucky Colts fans will have the chance to spend Mother's Day with the team mascot, Blue, next month.

Through the "Blue Deliveries" contest, fans have a chance to receive a gift basket valued at $250, delivered by Blue himself. The team also had a contest for Valentine's Day, and will hold one for Father's Day, Veterans Day and during the holiday season later in the year.

Five fans — four season ticket-holders and one chosen at random — will be selected. To enter the contest, click here for season ticket-holders or here for all other fans.

Fans will need to nominate a mom (or themselves) by sharing why they deserve the special visit from Blue. Colts staff will choose the four season ticket members based upon the nomination story. The final fan will be randomly selected.

Submissions are due by Sunday, May 2. Winners will be chosen by the next day.