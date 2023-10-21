Clay Terrace to host fall-themed 'Boo 'n Brew' event

The free community event takes place Saturday, Oct. 21 from 2-6 p.m.

CARMEL, Ind. — Clay Terrace in Carmel is celebrating the fall season and Halloween early by hosting a free community event.

The 11th annual "Boo 'n Brew Fall Festival" is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 21 from 2-6 p.m.

Festivities include horse-drawn hayrides, live music and performances, Silly Safaris animal shows, face painters, a beer garden and more.

Families — and their pets — are invited to arrive in costume and trick-or-treat from store to store, while supplies last.

There will be a pet costume contest, with prizes awarded for spookiest, silliest and most creative pet outfits.

Bier Brewery, Field Brewing, Grand Junction Brewing Company and Upland Brewing Company will be serving beer in the family-friendly beer garden.

Local bands Toy Factory and Stella Luna & the Satellites will perform on the main stage.