
13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Holidays

Cinco de Mayo 2021 deals and offers

Credit: Mary's - stock.adobe.com
Table with tacos, mango salsa, nachos with sauce, guacamole, lemon beer for Cinco de Mayo celebration party. Appetizers and traditional mexican dishes for family dinner on wooden table, space for text

INDIANAPOLIS — May 5 is Cinco de Mayo, and is there really anything better than a margarita and some Mexican food?

We've compiled a list of deals and offers that will make it all the more fun to celebrate the holiday. Check out our list below: 

Chipotle - The popular Tex-Mex chain has "Burritos by the Box" for Cinco de Mayo. Order at least 24 hours in advance to get chips, guacamole, burritos, and more.

Chili’s - There are five different drinks for $5 Wednesday including Presidente Margarita, Cheers to Patrón, Cuervo Blue and Frose ‘ritas and select draft imports.

Instacart - Order your Cinco de Mayo supplies and have it delivered the same day with free delivery when you spend $35.

Jimmy John's - Guests can get $5 off orders when they spend $20 or more.

Jose Cuervo - The tequila brand is hosting a contest where you could win the chance to have your meal at a local Mexican restaurant paid for. For contest details, visit their website.

Patrón - Celebrate the holiday with the tequila brand's Cinco de Mayo Margarita Collection.

Taco Bell - The fast-food chain's rewards members get 150 bonus points on the $5 Build Your Own Cravings Box and the $15 Build Your Own Taco Party Pack.

Moe's Southwest Grill - Get 5x the reward points on any order placed on Cinco de Mayo.  

On the Border - Get a Grande House 'Rita for $5.

Local Mexican restaurants

  • Condado Tacos - Mass Ave, Broad Ripple
  • Bakersfield - Mass Ave 
  • Bugambilias Mexican Cuisine - 5763 E 86th St 
  • El Azabache Mexican Restaurant - 4200 S East 
  • El Jalapeño Mexican Restaurant - 4902 S East St
  • El Meson Mexican Restaurant - 7235 N Keystone Ave
  • La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant - 6825 Graham Rd 
  • La Margarita - Fountain Square
  • La Parada Mexican Restaurant - 1642 E New York St
  • Loco Mexican Restaurant and Cantina - 2205 N Delaware St 
  • Luciana's Mexican Restaurant and Cantina - Traders Point, Clearwater Crossing, Broad Ripple, Greenwood
  • Nada - 11 W Maryland St

