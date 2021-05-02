Cinco de Mayo 2021 deals and offers

We've compiled a list of deals and offers that will make it all the more fun to celebrate the holiday.

INDIANAPOLIS — May 5 is Cinco de Mayo, and is there really anything better than a margarita and some Mexican food?

We've compiled a list of deals and offers that will make it all the more fun to celebrate the holiday. Check out our list below:

Chipotle - The popular Tex-Mex chain has "Burritos by the Box" for Cinco de Mayo. Order at least 24 hours in advance to get chips, guacamole, burritos, and more.

Chili’s - There are five different drinks for $5 Wednesday including Presidente Margarita, Cheers to Patrón, Cuervo Blue and Frose ‘ritas and select draft imports.

Instacart - Order your Cinco de Mayo supplies and have it delivered the same day with free delivery when you spend $35.

Jimmy John's - Guests can get $5 off orders when they spend $20 or more.

Jose Cuervo - The tequila brand is hosting a contest where you could win the chance to have your meal at a local Mexican restaurant paid for. For contest details, visit their website.

Patrón - Celebrate the holiday with the tequila brand's Cinco de Mayo Margarita Collection.

Taco Bell - The fast-food chain's rewards members get 150 bonus points on the $5 Build Your Own Cravings Box and the $15 Build Your Own Taco Party Pack.

Moe's Southwest Grill - Get 5x the reward points on any order placed on Cinco de Mayo.

On the Border - Get a Grande House 'Rita for $5.

Local Mexican restaurants