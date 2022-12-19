'If you need it, want it, take it' | Cicero bike shop hands out bikes for Christmas

Joe Rudy is fixing up old and donated bikes before placing them outside his Cicero shop for anyone who wants them.

CICERO, Ind. — It's almost Christmas, which means many people are scrambling to find last-minute gifts for loved ones. A bike shop in Hamilton County is making it a little easier for you by letting you take away a bike for free.

Joe Rudy, who owns Rudy's Recycle Shop in Cicero, is fixing up old and donated bikes before placing them outside his shop for anyone who wants them, no strings attached.

Rudy said he thought of the idea last week when he realized he had so much used inventory and wanted to give back to those in need.

"You don't have to be a certain age. You don't have to make a certain amount of money. If you need it, want it, take it," Rudy said. "All we ask is that if you're fortunate enough, to make a post around Christmastime about who you're giving it to, that'd be awesome. Love to see all of that stuff. But really, truly, it's just the spirit of giving and just being able to pass that along."