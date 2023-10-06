Here's how to get $10 off Christmas Nights of Lights at the Indiana State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS — We know it is only October, but if you're already thinking about the holidays, here's something to help tide you over.
Christmas Nights of Lights, the annual drive-thru light and music show at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, is offering a $10 discount if you order your tickets for dates between Nov. 10-19. You'll also need to use the online discount code: SALVATIONARMY.
Here are the steps given to receive the discount:
- Go to ChristmasNightsOfLights.com
- Click on BUY TICKETS
- Choose a date between Nov. 10 and Nov. 19 for your visit (discount code will not apply to other dates)
- Choose either the 6-8 p.m. or 8-10 p.m. time slot and your carload size
- Apply the discount code SALVATIONARMY to get $10 off your purchase
People who use the code will receive the $10 discount, and Christmas Nights of Lights will donate $5 to The Salvation Army.
Christmas Nights of Lights has been helping people ring in the holiday since 2019. It features more than 1 million lights and dozens of displays along the 2-mile course.
Bell ringers will also be at Christmas Nights of Lights with their Red Kettles that people can use to donate to The Salvation Army.