Christmas band spreads holiday cheer in Fishers neighborhoods

FISHERS, Ind. — Despite COVID-19, a holiday tradition continued this year in Fishers.
They had to do things differently, but Dan Nix’s holiday band got together and stopped by neighborhoods in Fishers to play Christmas hits.
"We started preparing a couple of months ago, about how we might be able to save this band and keep it going, even in times of COVID," Nix said. "So we have all the restrictions done. Everyone is staying apart. We have masks. We have carpooling."
The band usually plays indoors, but this year they did all of their performances outside, despite the frigid temperatures. The neighbors come outside to listen to the band.
"This is awesome," Eric Farny said. "With the year that everyone has had, it’s nice to get out and listen to some music and get in the Christmas spirit."
The band made six stops Thursday, including a fire station Fishers.
"It's here to make them forget their troubles if not just for a minute, so this band is doing exactly what it set out to do and I am really happy about that," Nix said.