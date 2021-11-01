'Chit-Chat with Santa' returns with virtual visits for the holidays

The platform provides families an alternative to face-to-face meetings with Santa or Mrs. Claus.

INDIANAPOLIS — A popular alternative for in-person Santa visits has returned this holiday season.

"Chit-Chat with Santa" allows families to schedule personalized live video calls with Santa or Mrs. Claus through Christmas Eve. Families can also have a personalized letter from Santa mailed to their home.

For $39, you can book an up to 10-minute video call with Santa or a 15-minute call with Mrs. Claus where she reads a story or shares a holiday song. A personalized letter from Santa is available for $11.99.

For every call, you'll have the option to keep a recording for yourself.