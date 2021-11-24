Carmel Christkindlmarkt in running for best holiday market in US

Voting lasts through noon on Dec. 6.

CARMEL, Ind — A popular local holiday attraction is in the running to be ranked among the best in the nation.

Carmel Christkindlmarkt is among the 20 nominees for the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice top holiday markets in the U.S.

Others in the running include Christkindlmarket Chicago and Old World Christmas Market in Wisconsin.

There's a few weeks left to help us win Best Holiday Market from USA TODAY 10Best! Every vote counts, and you can vote... Posted by Carmel Christkindlmarkt on Monday, November 22, 2021

You can vote once per day through noon on Dec. 6 at this link. The 10 winning markets will be announced on Friday, Dec. 17.