Carmel Christkindlmarkt in running for best holiday market in US

CARMEL, Ind — A popular local holiday attraction is in the running to be ranked among the best in the nation.
Carmel Christkindlmarkt is among the 20 nominees for the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice top holiday markets in the U.S.
Others in the running include Christkindlmarket Chicago and Old World Christmas Market in Wisconsin.
You can vote once per day through noon on Dec. 6 at this link. The 10 winning markets will be announced on Friday, Dec. 17.
As of Wednesday morning, Carmel Christkindlemarkt was in second place, behind only Christkindlmarket Chicago.