After multiple tips over the weekend, Sheriff Kieran Donahue found the Grinch in Caldwell, Idaho, and arrested him for allegedly stealing ornaments.

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Grinch was arrested on Monday afternoon by Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue on possible theft charges.

According to Canyon County, Donahue took the Grinch into custody without incident after several tips were received indicating the Grinch's whereabouts.

Police say the Grinch was caught on security footage stealing holiday tree ornaments. Donahue will meet with prosecutors in the coming days to decide how the case against the Grinch can proceed.

Police say rumors speculate the Grinch may be able to be rehabilitated, and that there will be further updates in the case.

