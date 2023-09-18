Neighbors were shocked when they saw the display.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Bucktown resident, Vic Miorana, enjoys creating elaborate Halloween displays every year. He said he's been working on the display that's up now for a year.

“We have a little religious theme here," Miorana said, “We wanted to make people scared, to make them a little uncomfortable.”

Miorana said the display doesn't reflect the family's personal or religious beliefs. He said its 'just for fun.'

But some Bucktown neighbors were shocked when they saw the display, which depicts a beheaded Jesus flanked by a nun and priest. Jesus's head is in the hands of Satan.

Rachel Flanagan said her children first alerted her to the display.

“It’s appalling," Flanagan said.

“In a word, it’s blasphemy," Peggy Keller said.

Keller and Flanagan aren't the only Metairie residents that want to see the decorations removed.

“I understand everybody has freedom of speech. That’s what we are all here for, that’s what makes this country great, but we have freedom of speech as well. I felt like we needed to express our opinion as well," Paula Hennessey said.

Code enforcement visited the property on Monday.

“We are not aware of any local ordinances that specifically address this type of situation; however, this neighborhood display is clearly offensive and certainly not in the spirit of a family-friendly Jefferson Parish Halloween," Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng said in a statement to WWL-TV.

Miorana's next door neighbor, Frank Turan, said he didn't see anything wrong with the display.

"Every year he goes way overboard on trying to make these displays. Everyone seems to like it, except a few people," Turan said.

Miorana said the display is nothing different than what you would see in a 'haunted house or average scary movie.'

“This is not real, and we have no interest in inciting violence. We have no bias against the church. We were both raised Catholic," Miorana said.

However, some neighbors said the theme went too far.

“Look, I’m all about Halloween. I decorate. We all have scary stuff. This just is crossing the line," Flanagan said.

“If this isn’t your particular cup of tea, maybe pick a different street to walk down on Halloween," Miorana said.

