Celebrate Black History Month with Indy's Black culture leaders

Central Indiana has no shortage of Black cultural leaders making positive impacts on their communities. 13News is highlighting several of them throughout February.

INDIANAPOLIS — WTHR is recognizing Black History Month by celebrating the culture in our community — informing, inspiring, and impacting the public in a positive way.

Indianapolis is full of Black leaders making their mark on the city. Our 13News anchors joined together to highlight those culture leaders and the impacts on the city.

Jalea Brooks, Angela Buchman, Felicia Lawrence, Chuck Lofton, Julia Moffitt, Scott Swan and Anne Marie Tiernon learned about seven cultural leaders in and around Indianapolis. Throughout February, they'll share their individual reflections on these leaders making a difference in their communities.

Sasha Manuel

Manuel is a ballerina at the Royal Ballet School in London. Her acceptance into the school is comparable to getting accepted into all the Ivy League universities at once.

Dr. Percy Lavon Julian

Julian graduated as valedictorian from DePauw University in 1920. Though he died in 1975, Julian is still inspiring students in STEM to make their mark on the industry.

Tarik Glenn

The former Colts offensive lineman was inducted into the team's Ring of Honor in 2022. After announcing his retirement from the NFL in 2007, Glenn has made an impact on the community by breaking the cycle of poverty through mentorship.

Courtland Blade

Blade is an internally known painter. He takes blank spaces and turns them into works of art designed to inspire.

Jeffrey A. Johnson, Sr.

Johnson is the senior pastor of Eastern Star Church, which has three locations in the Indianapolis area. Pastor Johnson's work in the community is to give back and address challenges, especially on the east side of Indianapolis where his church's main campus is located.

I first met Pastor Jeffrey Johnson more than 30 years ago when we were both a bit younger. His Eastern Star Church has... Posted by Chuck Lofton on Monday, January 23, 2023

Dr. Colette Pierce Burnette

Burnette is the president and CEO of Newfields. With experience working at and leading historically Black colleges and universities, Burnette became the right person for the right job at Newfields in 2021. As the museum reckons with past racist incidents, Burnette is working to unite the community through a focus on stewardship, inclusivity, service, and excellence.

Denisha Ferguson and Codi Banks