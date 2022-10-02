Carlos Diaz visits Capitol Avenue mural celebrating jazz music in Indy

The mural has been on the side of Musicians' Repair & Sales since 2012, an addition to the city as part of Super Bowl XLVI planning.

INDIANAPOLIS — One of the many things I loved about this look into the history of our great city is that we were given the opportunity to choose which part of Indianapolis we wanted to know more about. So I jumped at the chance to learn about the history of the Indiana Avenue Jazz Masters Mural.

As a first-generation American, I grew up with Latin Jazz being played in our home every Sunday afternoon. So this was like revisiting that musical neighborhood, just going down a different beautiful street.

Our tour guide Sampson Levingston (who is awesome, by the way) listed the names of the jazz legends on the mural for me: David Young, Jimmy Coe, David Baker, JJ Johnson, Slide Hampton, Freddie Hubbard, Larry Ridley and Wes Montgomery. All of these artists are linked to the Indy Jazz scene in the 1950s and 1960s. Jazz documentarian Duncan Scheidt is also included on the mural for his contributions to this vibrant music scene. Staring at the mural, you can almost feel the passion of the music.

Now, don’t feel bad if you've never noticed the Indiana Avenue Jazz Masters Mural. First off, it hasn't been around since the 1960s. It was painted a decade ago by artist Pamela Bliss as part of the celebration of the Super Bowl coming to our city.

And secondly, the mural is facing the "wrong way" on Capitol Avenue. The mural is on the south side of the 75-year-old Musicians' Repair & Sales building. This is the shop that supplied instruments to several of the artists pictured in the mural. Well, Capitol Avenue is a one-way street heading south. In fact, I take Capitol every day when I get off work and head home to Greenwood. Because I'm looking south as I keep my eyes on the road, I've never turned around to see this amazing mural that I pass by every day!

That will now change. All thanks to this incredible journey into our rich history.