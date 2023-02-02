How to celebrate Black History Month in central Indiana

Throughout the month of February, here's what you can do to celebrate and learn more about Black history.

INDIANAPOLIS — Black History Month is here, and there are a number of ways to celebrate around Indianapolis. WTHR will spend the month of February highlighting cultural leaders who are making positive impacts in their communities.

Here are other ways Hoosiers in central Indiana can commemorate the month.

Children's Museum

National Youth Poet Laureate Alyssa Gaines will perform at the museum Thursday, Feb. 2. The museum is offering discounted admission — $6 per person — from 4-8 p.m.

Indianapolis Public Library

The 35th anniversary Meet The Artists Exhibit will take place Feb. 1 through March 25 at Central Library. The exhibit and gala celebrates local Black artists, fashion designers, authors, comedians and musicians. The gala, on Saturday, Feb. 11, will feature 13News anchor and reporter Karen Campbell and former 13News reporter Steve Jefferson.

Indy Arts Council

The 2023 Art & Soul Festival will kick off Feb. 3 at Gallery 924 and The Cabaret. The annual festival celebrates Black art and music. Click here to see the full schedule of events for the festival.

Martin University

Indiana's only predominantly Black institution of higher education will host the 2023 Indianapolis Black Documentary Film Festival Feb. 10-11. The festival will include three film screenings and food trucks on site. Tickets are $7 per screening or $15 for all three. To see trailers for the films, click here.

Newfields

The museum is using the theme Black Resistance to highlight the month through film, visual art and discussion. "In a Time of Panthers," a new photography exhibit, will be on display in the Waller Gallery at the Indianapolis Museum of Art.