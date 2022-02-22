Children's Museum reschedules $6 First Thursday after postponing for weather

INDIANAPOLIS — The Children's Museum of Indianapolis announced a new date for its First Thursday Night Black History Month celebration after the winter storm in Indianapolis canceled it Feb. 3.
The celebration will now happen Thursday, March 3 from 4-8 p.m. The monthly special allows visitors to buy tickets for just $6. The celebration will highlight Black achievements in history, science, art, music and sports.
Here are some of the planned activities:
- Community Artist Showcase featuring local Black artists
- Storytelling and music celebrating African American heritage
- Contributing to the #BLACKLIVESMATTER mural with colors, shapes and patterns
- Discussion with chemist and soybean scientist Dr. Percy Julian
- Learn social justice in action through the Making WAVES exhibit
Reservations are required, as the museum is still limiting its capacity. Go to childrensmuseum.org to reserve a ticket. Masks are required for all visitors 2 and older.