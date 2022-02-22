Children's Museum reschedules $6 First Thursday after postponing for weather

The special Black History Month celebration was originally set for Feb. 3. It will now happen Thursday, March 3.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Children's Museum of Indianapolis announced a new date for its First Thursday Night Black History Month celebration after the winter storm in Indianapolis canceled it Feb. 3.

The celebration will now happen Thursday, March 3 from 4-8 p.m. The monthly special allows visitors to buy tickets for just $6. The celebration will highlight Black achievements in history, science, art, music and sports.

Here are some of the planned activities:

Community Artist Showcase featuring local Black artists

Storytelling and music celebrating African American heritage

Contributing to the #BLACKLIVESMATTER mural with colors, shapes and patterns

Discussion with chemist and soybean scientist Dr. Percy Julian

Learn social justice in action through the Making WAVES exhibit