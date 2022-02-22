x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Black History Month

Children's Museum reschedules $6 First Thursday after postponing for weather

The special Black History Month celebration was originally set for Feb. 3. It will now happen Thursday, March 3.
Credit: The Children's Museum of Indianapolis
The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is the largest children's museum in the world with a 481,000 square-foot facility situated on 30 acres.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Children's Museum of Indianapolis announced a new date for its First Thursday Night Black History Month celebration after the winter storm in Indianapolis canceled it Feb. 3.

The celebration will now happen Thursday, March 3 from 4-8 p.m. The monthly special allows visitors to buy tickets for just $6. The celebration will highlight Black achievements in history, science, art, music and sports.

Here are some of the planned activities:

  • Community Artist Showcase featuring local Black artists
  • Storytelling and music celebrating African American heritage
  • Contributing to the #BLACKLIVESMATTER mural with colors, shapes and patterns
  • Discussion with chemist and soybean scientist Dr. Percy Julian
  • Learn social justice in action through the Making WAVES exhibit

Related Articles

Reservations are required, as the museum is still limiting its capacity. Go to childrensmuseum.org to reserve a ticket. Masks are required for all visitors 2 and older.

MORE: Exhibit celebrating African American artists returns to downtown Indy

In Other News

Ransom Place neighborhood touts rich history of Indy's Black community