Celebrating Black Leaders: Ashley Gurvitz is champion for northeast Indy communities

"As much as we know about Fountain Square and Broad Ripple, right? I want you to know about northeast Indy," said Gurvitz.



Ashley wants to talk about an independent grocery store that opened just before pandemic began, situated in an area considered a food desert.



"Like right now, we're trying to fundraise so they can get an actual good sign."



She also wants you to know about Cook Medical and the Goodwill project, going in on an empty lot at 38th and Sheridan streets.



"100 livable-wage jobs, average starting salary wage of $16 an hour. Free education paid up front, all the way to a masters."



But for all progress she sees and is a part of, Gurwitz doesn't shy away from the area's challenges. Last year, just down the street, 16-year-old Nya Cope was killed by a stray bullet.



"It's literally arm’s distance away from where she lost her life to a stray bullet, Gurvitz said. “How do you encourage life after something traumatic? If we care about community, we can't turn our eyes and not look at it. What can we do to help it?"



Gurvitz is trying, and her work isn't going unnoticed.



Indiana's Democratic Party just recognized her as a Hoosier Making Black History through her advocacy.



Visit Indy just named her one of the city's Faces of Black Leadership.



There’s also the seats Gurvitz occupies on many boards, as well as her work as the president of the Indiana Democratic African American Caucus.



Gurvitz is seemingly everywhere, but she has found her home and life's work on the eastside.



"We just go block by block and tell the whole story about what's happening here," she said.

