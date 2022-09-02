Indy Black history tour takes Julia Moffitt to Dr. Andrew J. Brown Avenue

Tour guide Sampson Levingston showed Julia Moffitt around Andrew J. Brown Avenue, including the historic St. John's Missionary Baptist Church.

INDIANAPOLIS — If you know me, you know I am a bit of a history buff. I love to learn about history from the past and of things around me. So this tour with Sampson Levingston was so fun for me. I can't believe I have not done this sooner.

I met Sampson and our crew at St. John's Missionary Baptist Church to learn about its history, and one of the most famous black pastors, Dr. Andrew J. Brown.

Reverend Brown did not start the church, but certainly was critical in expanding the congregation and solidifying it as one of the leading Black churches in segregated Indianapolis. Reverend Brown had such an impact on this area of the city and it's black community, the street the former and current church borders is named Dr. Andrew J. Brown Avenue.

Rev. Brown is also the founder of Indiana Black Expo, which is still thriving in Indianapolis to this day.

Rev. Brown marched for civil rights in the 1950s and '60s, and in 1963, marched with his friend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Selma, Alabama. In fact, he was at King's parents' home the night the civil rights leader was assassinated in April 1968.