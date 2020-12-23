Battle of the Bulbs: Mike and Penny Elston

Each year, the Elstons make a commitment to brighten the moods in their Muncie neighborhood with their holiday lights display.

MUNCIE, Ind. — Every Battle of the Bulbs finalist this year has told us they hope their Christmas lights display can help people forget about how bad 2020 has been, and Wednesday’s final contestant is no different.

“This year, we've even gotten ‘Thank You’ notes of appreciation for doing this,” Mike Elston said. “We had a family here last night, and they rolled down their windows and said, ‘Thank you, we needed this!’”

Mike and Penny Elston’s home may be all the way up in Muncie, but on a clear night, you may be able to see it from downtown Indianapolis. Of course, that’s a joke, but the Elston’s commitment to brighten the moods in their neighborhood is a serious goal.

“It’s all about for them providing joy to others,” Mike said.

Here’s their exact address:

8300 West Pine Tree Lane

Muncie, IN 47304