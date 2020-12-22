Battle of the Bulbs: Bill and Kim Zelibor

Bill and Kim have a deal every Christmas season: She decorates the inside while he decorates the outside.

CARMEL, Ind. — It’s time for finalist No. 2 in our Battle of the Bulbs.

Monday, we were on the south side, so it seems only fair that we’re on the north side the following day.

Bill Zelibor and his wife, Kim, have a deal every Christmas season: She decorates the inside of their house, while he’s in charge of what the outside looks like.

Since Kim decided to put 30 fully-decorated Christmas trees inside, Bill had his work cut out for him on the outside of their Carmel home.

Bill used the negativity surrounding 2020 as motivation to make this year's display their biggest yet.

“We just wanted to do something that would enable them to get some joy if they drive by our home and saw the lights," Bill said. "We've actually gotten some input from people that it has done that. They smile when they see the lights and stop by and say, ‘Thank you!’”

Now, any other year, we would have shown you all 30 of the Christmas trees inside. But because of COVID, Carlos and his cameraman stayed outside of Bill and Kim’s beautiful home for the health and safety of everyone.

Here’s their exact address:

11986 Eastwick Circle

Carmel, IN 46033

Tomorrow on 13Sunrise, we head up to Muncie to show you our last 2020 Battle of the Bulbs finalist.