Babies bring a bright start to the New Year

Each year, some Hoosier families are lucky to add the blessing of a baby to begin the New Year.

INDIANAPOLIS — What would the New Year be without a new bundle of joy.

Community Health Network announced Annie Noelle Claus was born at 12:07 a.m. at Community Hospital North. She weighs 6 lbs. 15 oz. and is 19.5 inches long. Her mother Staci is also doing well as is the proud dad Joseph.

Then over at Ascension St. Vincent Women's Hospital, Jair Plata was born at 1:35 a.m.

At Franciscan Health in Mooresville, baby Kaylee Jo Wagle was born at 5 a.m. She weighs 7 lbs. 6.8 oz. and is 20.5 inches long.

Eskenazi Health’s first baby of 2021 was born at 9:19 a.m.