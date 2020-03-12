The tradition of St. Nikolaus reading the names of all the children in attendance will take place on Facebook Live.

INDIANAPOLIS — For the thirty-fifth consecutive year, the Athenaeum Foundation is hosting its celebration of German heritage and holiday spirit. This year, the annual St. Nikolaus Festival is going online due to COVID-19.

The festival will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6 on Facebook Live.

The event will consist of a live tree lighting, the court of St. Nikolaus and the tradition of St. Nikolaus reading the names of all the children in attendance. Since 1985, St. Nikolaus' Golden Book has kept the name and age of every child who has attended the festival. This year, parents will be asked to share their child’s name in the comment section on the Facebook Live event for St. Nikolaus to read.

The Athenaeum Foundation also launched a new initiative with the virtual event, St. Nikolaus at Home Party Packs. These packs can be purchased throughout the holiday season and range from $30 - $55.

“Our hope is that everyone adds a little German tradition into their holiday season with our St. Nikolaus At Home Party Packs,” said Athenaeum Foundation President Craig Mince in a news release for the event. "As everyone works to support local businesses this holiday season, the pack includes items from various companies throughout the state and is a great way to shop small.”

All packs include:

Limited edition 2020 Athenaeum ornament

A selection of holiday cookies from Heidelberg Haus

Salted Bavarian pretzel candle from Epicurean Exchange

German star making craft kits

An Athenaeum sticker, pin and koozie

Wine Lover’s Pack also includes:

One bottle of Gluhwein from Winzerwald Winery

Coffee Lower’s Pack also includes:

One bag of Coat Check Coffee's new exclusive whole bean roast coffee from Certain Feelings Coffee Company

I Love It All Pack also includes:

An Athenaeum etched bottle of Knob Creek (Limited to 12 packs)