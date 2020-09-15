ALDI unveils 2020 Advent calendars

INDIANAPOLIS — Let the countdown begin: ALDI has unveiled this year's line of Advent calendars for the holiday season. They go on sale Nov. 4, and this year, there are more options than ever before.
The countdowns to Christmas feature wine, beer, hard seltzer, cheese and chocolates and more. One version even has treats for your pets.
The calendars have been so popular in recent years that ALDI has designated the first Wednesday in November National Advent Calendar Day. In years past, the calendars have sold out in a matter of hours.