ACLU trying to block Indiana county's annual nativity scene

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Liberty Counsel said it will again defend Fulton County in a lawsuit over a nativity scene being displayed at the Fulton County courthouse.

The ACLU filed for a preliminary injunction against the county to remove the Nativity scene that has been displayed every winter since the 1980's.

The Liberty Counsel argues the display is legal because it also includes a Santa house, Santa Claus, lighted reindeer, a snowman, and a candlestick.

“Publicly sponsored Nativity scenes on public property are constitutional, especially when the display includes other secular symbols of the holiday. This Christmas display in Fulton County is no exception. Every year, the ACLU unsuccessfully attempts to prove that is the wrong on the law,” said Mat Staver, Liberty Counsel Founder and Chairman.