The 70th Annual Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF goes virtual for the whole month of October!

Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF will look different this year. As a result of going virtual, kids will have a chance to take part in Halloween activities all October long.

Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF began 70 years ago as a way to help kids affected by World War II.

Since 1950, the annual tradition of Kids Helping Kids has raised $180 million to help UNICEF support children with health care, nutrition, safe water, emergency relief, and education.

Amanda Reffsin, Senior Associate, Community Engagement for UNICEF USA, says, “We’re hoping for the safest way that kids can have a sense of normalcy for Halloween this year.”

In honor of the 70th anniversary of this iconic tradition, this year’s campaign will be done virtually.

All month long, kids can participate in fun activities virtually, as well as watching educational videos that will earn them Trick-or-Treat Coins that add up to real-life donations.

Reffsin explains, “This year, in particular, we’re really empowering children to choose where they want their first philanthropic ventures to go for children.”

Kids have been raising funds while Trick-or-Treating annually for over 6 decades, but this year is a little different.

For the first time, kids will get to help decide how the money gets spent.

“They can choose to donate the coins they’ve collected to N-95 masks, or to ensure that kids have access to safe, clean water or proper nutrition," Reffsin says.

UNICEF works in more than 190 countries and territories.

Reffsin says, “Trick-or-Treat really brings the global home. You know, trick-or-treating is just part of being an American kid.”

Even if you can’t go door to door, you can still make a difference for children around the world.

“This is really a huge moment to celebrate the work that UNICEF has created and the community that UNICEF has created in Pennsylvania. I’m really hoping that we can see a big turnout in Pennsylvania because you know – it’s hometown pride," Reffsin says.

To sign up your kids for Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF, click the link below. Remember, the activities will be happening all October long!