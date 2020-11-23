5,000 children on Salvation Army Angel Tree list during this difficult year

The children range in age from newborn to 12-years-old, and all are in need of gifts for Christmas.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Salvation Army or Indiana's Angel Tree program has 5,000 children in need this year. They range in age from newborn to 12-years-old, and all are in need of gifts for Christmas.

Donations are being taken right now, though distribution has been changed by COVID-19.

"We've also gone to an appointment system for that, for registration," said Maj. Marc Johnson, Salvation Army of Indiana. "It's going to be a much more seamless process for the recipients to receive those gifts."

You can find the trees at the following locations:

The Angel Tree at the Indiana Historical Society is right in the Welcome Center.

Angel Trees are set up at three malls: Castleton Square, the Fashion Mall, and Greenwood Park.

23 area Walmart and Sam’s Club stores are also hosting Angel Trees with QR code tags and collection bins. All of the participating locations are listed on the Angel Tree page here.

You can also adopt an angel on the Salvation Army website here.

Once you've decided to take part, here's how it works:

Choose your drop off location (west side at our Eagle Creek location or east side at our Fountain Square location) and click the EAST or WEST buttons to go to the adoption site.

Create a simple profile with your email address, a log in, and contact information. You’ll receive an email with all your log in info in case you need to revisit the adoption site.

Click “Adopt an Angel”

Choose an Angel from the selection provided or view a list of kids that fit the age/gender you’d like to shop for.

When you find the perfect Angel, click “Adopt this Angel.” You can keep adopting until you have as many as you’d like! Your Angel’s shopping list will be email to you, but it can also be printed off by clicking “Printable List.”

Go shopping!!

Return your gifts to the designated drop off location by December 5!