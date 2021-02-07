500 USA flags wave in Field of Honor in Lawrence on Fourth of July weekend

The flags honor military personnel and first responders, as well as health care and essential workers.

LAWRENCE, Indiana — A display of 500 American flags is waving in Lawrence for Fourth of July weekend. Organizers held an opening ceremony Friday at noon for the Field of Honor."

The 500 red, white, and blue American flags honor military personnel and first responders, as well as health care and essential workers. The Exchange Clubs of Hancock County and Lawrence put up the display.

"We live in the greatest country of all you guys," Exchange Clubs of Hancock County & Lawrence Vice President Jeff Young told the crowd before a ribbon cutting ceremony. "And when I leave this earth, I hope they say, 'He served God. He served his community and he served his family.' Thank you, Lawrence. Thank you for hosting this. First responders be safe out there. Essential workers, you fed me when I needed you the most. You went to work. God bless you. God bless America. God bless the U.S.A."

The display is located next to the Indiana Military Veterans Hall of Fame at 5440 Herbert Lord Road in Lawrence. The flags will be on display through July 5.

"On Independence Day, decide to be like our forefathers,” Indiana Military Veterans Hall of Fame Vice Chair Kevin Ryan said in a short speech. “Take responsibility for your life. Set your own course. Make your own success. We have been given freedom. So, we need to decide to take action: to be persistent, to find valuable lessons in our setbacks, be empowered by our circumstances, and achieve whatever we want."

Visitors to the Field of Honor are encouraged to walk through the perfectly aligned rows of flags and reflect on those who have served the United States.