'25 Days of Christmas' Freeform schedule has arrived

COLORADO, USA — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas.
The most wonderful time of year has arrived with Freeform's "25 Days of Christmas" lineup. The festive cable channel schedule officially begins Wednesday, Dec. 1.
Returning favorites this December include "The Santa Clause" trilogy, "Home Alone," "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York," "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and Jim Carrey's "How the Grinch Stole Christmas."
So prepare your cocoa, fireplaces and blankets because your Christmas plans have been made.
Wednesday, December 1
- 7a/6c – Holiday in Handcuffs
- 10:30a/9c – The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes
- 11:05a/10:05c – The Santa Clause
- 1:15p/12:15c – The Santa Clause 2
- 3:45p/2:45c – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 5:50p/4:50c – Home Alone
- 8:20p/7:20c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 12-2a/11-1c – The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes
Thursday, December 2
- 7a/6c – The Mistle-tones
- 10:30a/9:30c – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
- 11a/10c – Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House
- 1:05p/12:05c – Arthur Christmas
- 3:10p/2:10c – Home Alone
- 5:40p/4:40c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 8:20p/7:20c – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- 12-2a/11-1c – The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes
Friday, December 3
- 7a/6c – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
- 7:30a/6:30c – Jingle All the Way 2
- 9:30a/8:30c – Jingle All the Way
- 4:35p/3:35c – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- 7:15p/6:15c – The Santa Clause
- 9:25p/8:25c – The Santa Clause 2
- 11:55p/10:55c – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Saturday, December 4
- 7a/6c – The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes
- 7:30a/6:30c – Jingle All the Way
- 9:35a/8:35c – Prancer Returns
- 11:40a/10:40c – Home Alone 3
- 1:50p/12:50c – Arthur Christmas
- 3:55p/2:55c – Disney's A Christmas Carol
- 6:05p/5:05 – Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
- 7:10p/6:10c – Frosty the Snowman
- 7:45p/6:45c – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
- 8:50p/7:50c – Home Alone
- 11:20p/10:20c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Sunday, December 5
- 7a/6c – Prancer Returns
- 9:05a/8:05c – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
- 10:05a/9:05c – Unaccompanied Minors
- 12:10p/11:10c – Arthur Christmas
- 2:15p/1:15c – The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 3:55p/2:55c – Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
- 5p/4c – Frosty the Snowman
- 5:35p/4:35c – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
- 6:40p/5:40c – Home Alone
- 9:10p/8:10c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 11:50p/10:50c – Daddy's Home 2
Monday, December 6
- 7a/6c – It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie
- 10:30a/9:30c – The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes
- 11a/10c – Daddy's Home 2
- 1:10p/12:10c – Home Alone
- 3:40p/2:40c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 6:20p/5:20c – The Santa Clause
- 8:30p/7:30c – The Santa Clause 2
- 12a/11c – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Tuesday, December 7
- 7a/6c – Stealing Christmas
- 11a/10c – Home Alone
- 1:30p/12:30c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 4:10p/3:10c – Jingle All the Way
- 6:15p/5:15c – Disney's A Christmas Carol
- 8:20p/7:20c – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- 12a/11c – Arthur Christmas
Wednesday, December 8
- 7a/6c – Snow
- 11a/10c – Jingle All the Way
- 1p/12c – Jingle All the Way 2
- 3p/2c – Arthur Christmas
- 5p/4c – Dr.Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- 7:30p/6:30c – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
- 9:30p/8:30c – The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 12-2a/11-1c – The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes
Thursday, December 9
- 7a/6c – Snow 2: Brain Freeze
- 10:30a/9:30c – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
- 11:30a/10:30c – The Santa Clause
- 1:40p/12:40c – The Santa Clause 2
- 3:50p/2:50c – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
- 5:50p/4:50c – Home Alone
- 8:20p/7:20c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 12a/11c – Snowglobe
Friday, December 10
- 7a/6c – Call Me Claus
- 12p/11c – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- 2:35p/1:35c – The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 4:10p/3:10c – Home Alone
- 6:40p/5:40c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 9:20p/8:20c – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
Saturday, December 11
- 7a/6c – Unaccompanied Minors
- 9:05a/8:05c – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
- 9:35a/8:35c – The Star (2017)
- 11:40a/10:40c – Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
- 1:10p/12:10c – Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
- 2:40p/1:40c – Disney and Pixar's Toy Story That Time Forgot
- 3:10p/2:10c – Disney and Pixar's Toy Story
- 5:10p/4:10c – Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 2
- 7:15p/6:15c – Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 3
- 9:45p/8:45c – Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 4
- 11:55p/10:55c – Arthur Christmas
Sunday, December 12
- 7a/6c – The Star (2017)
- 9a/8c – Jingle All the Way
- 11a/10c – Jingle All the Way 2
- 1:05p/12:05c – Arthur Christmas
- 3:10p/2:10c – Disney's A Christmas Carol
- 5:15p/4:15c – The Santa Clause
- 7:25p/6:25c – The Santa Clause 2
- 9:55p/8:55c – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 12a/11c – Home Alone 5: The Holiday Heist
Monday, December 13
- 7a/6c – Holiday in Handcuffs
- 10:30a/9:30c – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
- 11:30a/10:30c – The Santa Clause
- 1:30p/12:30c – The Santa Clause 2
- 4p/3c – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 6p/5c – Home Alone
- 8:30p/7:30c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Tuesday, December 14
- 7a/6c – 12 Dates of Christmas
- 10:30a/9:30c – Jingle All the Way
- 12:30p/11:30c – Love Actually
- 3:30p/2:30c – Home Alone
- 6p/5c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 8:30p/7:30c – Office Christmas Party (Freeform Premiere)
- 12a/11c – The Night Before
Wednesday, December 15
- 7a/6c – Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve
- 11a/10c – Office Christmas Party
- 1:35p/12:35c – The Santa Clause
- 3:45p/2:45c – The Santa Clause 2
- 6:15p/5:15c – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 8:20p/7:20c – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
Thursday, December 16
- 7a/6c – Black Nativity
- 10:30a/9:30c – The Preacher's Wife
- 1p/12c – Almost Christmas
- 3:30p/2:30c – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- 6p/5c – Home Alone
- 8:30p/7:30c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 12-2a/11-1c – The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes
Friday, December 17
- 9a/8c – Love Actually
- 12p/11c – Home Alone
- 2:30p/1:30c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 5:10p/4:10c – The Santa Clause
- 7:20p/6:20c – The Santa Clause 2
- 9:50p/8:50c – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 11:55p/10:55c – Disney's A Christmas Carol
Saturday, December 18
- 7:35a/6:35c – Love Actually
- 10:45a/9:45c – Unaccompanied Minors
- 12:55p/11:55c – The Santa Clause
- 3:05p/2:05c – The Santa Clause 2
- 5:35p/4:35c – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 7:40p/6:40c – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
- 9:40p/8:40c – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- 12:20a/11:20c – The Nightmare Before Christmas
Sunday, December 19
- 7:30a/6:30c – Unaccompanied Minors
- 9:30a/8:30c – Home Alone 3
- 11:30a/10:30c – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 1:30p/12:30c – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- 4:10p/3:10c – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
- 6:10p/5:10c – Frosty the Snowman
- 6:45p/5:45c – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
- 7:50p/6:50c – Home Alone
- 10:20p/9:20c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 1a/12c – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
Monday, December 20
- 7a/6c – Prancer Returns
- 10:30a/9:30c – Home Alone
- 1p/12c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 3:35p/2:35c – Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
- 4:40p/3:40c – Frosty the Snowman
- 5:15p/4:15c – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
- 6:20p/5:20c – The Santa Clause
- 8:30p/7:30c – The Santa Clause 2
- 12a/11c – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Tuesday, December 21
- 10:30a/9:30c – Jingle All the Way
- 12:30p/11:30c – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
- 1p/12c – Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
- 2p/1c – Daddy's Home 2
- 4p/3c – Disney's A Christmas Carol
- 6p/5c – Home Alone
- 8:30p/7:30c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Wednesday, December 22
- 7a/6c – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
- 7:30a/6:30c – Jingle All the Way
- 9:30a/8:30c – Love the Coopers
- 12p/11c – Daddy's Home 2
- 2:05p/1:05c – Home Alone
- 4:35p/3:35c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 7:15p/6:15c – The Santa Clause
- 9:25p/8:25c – The Santa Clause 2
- 11:55p/10:55c – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Thursday, December 23
- 7a/6c – It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie
- 9a/8c – Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
- 10:30a/9:30c – Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
- 12p/11c – Arthur Christmas
- 2:05p/1:05c – The Star (2017)
- 4:05p/3:05c – Home Alone
- 6:35p/5:35c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 9:15p/8:15c – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- 11:55p/10:55c – Arthur Christmas
Friday, December 24
- 7a/6c – Prancer Returns
- 10:30a/9:30c – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
- 11a/10c – The Star (2017)
- 1p/12c – Home Alone
- 3:30p/2:30c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 6p/5c – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- 8:30p/7:30c – Frosty the Snowman
- 9p/8c – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
- 10p/9c – Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
Saturday, December 25
- 7a/6c – Arthur Christmas
- 9:10a/8:10c – The Santa Clause
- 11:20a/10:20c – The Santa Clause 2
- 1:50p/12:50c – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 4p/3c – Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
- 5:05p/4:05c – Frosty the Snowman
- 5:40p/4:40c – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
- 6:45p/5:45c – Home Alone
- 9:15p/8:15c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 11:55p/10:55c – Arthur Christmas
All times are Eastern.
You can see the full schedule and digital offerings at Freeform.com and on the Freeform app.
