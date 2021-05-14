Indianapolis woman determined to earn a college degree fulfills her dream decades later

Yvette Robinson, 54, will receive her diploma from Martin University Saturday, but her college journey isn't done yet.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's a day Yvette Robinson has dreamed about for a long time - the day she earns a college degree.

Nearly 40 years in the making, that day arrives Saturday, May 15.

"I'm ecstatic. This is long overdue and bittersweet," Robinson said.

Robinson will graduate from Martin University with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice. It's a four-year degree she earned in just two years while maintaining a 4.0 GPA - and at age 54.

"It's been a very stressful two years, a lot of late nights staying up doing homework until two and three in the morning," she said.

But also worth every sleepless night and the long road it took to get there. At 16, Robinson gave birth to her son, Damon, and had to drop out of high school. Her daughter Michelle soon followed. It would take a few years to earn her GED.

Yvette also dealt with domestic abuse and health issues, but she never let go of her dreams.

"I was determined when I got here, I was going to do this for me," she said. "So, when I get that degree and go home, I can stand in front of the mirror and be proud of myself."

Not even emergency surgery for a brain aneurysm last fall got in the way, though some urged her to drop her classes.

"I was determined if I came through the surgery, I was going to complete what I started," Robinson said. "I felt if I let that obstacle stop me then what happens when the next obstacle comes that will keep from completing what I started."

When she accepts her diploma, with her parents in attendance, she will be the first in her family to graduate from college. She hopes that inspires others, including her ten grandchildren.

"I just want them to know if you try hard enough you can accomplish whatever set your goals and mind to," she said.

As thrilled as she is to graduate, Robinson hasn't set aside too much time to celebrate. She returns to Martin University Monday morning to start classes toward a master's degree in community psychology.

Robinson's goal is to go to law school and become a child advocate attorney. She takes the LSAT in August. Standing in the university's empty Gathertorium Friday afternoon, seeing a seat with her name and graduation sash, she started to choke up.