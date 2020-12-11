WWII veteran gets high school diploma decades after leaving school for war

Milton Mocettini lied about his age to get into the military. When he got back home, he started his life without ever finishing high school.

SALINAS, Calif. — A World war II veteran is getting his high school diploma after decades. Milton Mocettini enlisted in the war and never finished school.

Thanks to a new effort in Monterey, California, he and several other veterans have finally become high school graduates.

At 93 years old, Mocettini has lived a full life. The Navy seaman joined the military at his first opportunity to serve his country during World War II and never got the chance to graduate.

"I lied about my age," Mocettini said. "I was 16 and I said I was 17, and I got on an oiler and I was overseas in the Pacific."

When Mocettini came home from the war, he started working. First in agriculture, then for Pacific Gas & Electric for 40 years. He married his wife, Wanda, and 67 years later, they're still married and have raised four children.

After all of that, he never got his diploma, and he never thought he would — until this year. About six months ago, Mocettini found out he could get his diploma through a program called Operation Recognition. It's a veterans diploma project that started in December of 2019.

The project partners with the Veterans Transition Center and finds veterans in Monterey County, California who were not able to finish high school because they were serving the country.

"Even though they really wanted to complete their educational pathway, the desire to serve their country at a time when their country so badly needed their service, became their priority. But they never gave up," said Dr. Deneen Guss, Monterey County superintendent of schools.

Guss said it was an honor to meet Mocettini and four other veterans — ranging in age from 73 to 95 — and award them their diplomas.

"I handed that diploma to each and every veteran. Many of them just went to tears," Guss said. "They literally cried, and your heart is just so touched because you realize how much earning that high school diploma meant to them."