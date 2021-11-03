San Antonio transit driver stops to pick up fallen American flag

A home security camera was recording when Eddie Enriquez stopped to retrieve the flag, which had fallen on the driveway.

SAN ANTONIO — A home security camera captured an act of patriotism by a Texas shuttle driver.

VIA Metropolitan Transit in San Antonio shared video on Facebook Monday showing operator Eddie Enriquez stopping to pick up an American flag that way lying in a driveway. A message from the homeowner told the transit company exactly what had happened.

The homeowner said the flag blew off the house overnight, but they didn't realize it was on the ground until they got an alert from the security camera.

"To my surprise, I saw a VIA driver hop out of his van and run across the street to pick up my flag which was laying on the driveway," the person wrote. "It really warmed my heart at this show of respect for our flag. THANK YOU to your employee."