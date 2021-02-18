WATCH: Dancing FedEx driver brightens day in Greenfield

Kaylee Kennedy's doorbell camera captured her delivery driver's dance moves as he dropped off a package Wednesday.

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A FedEx driver delivered a bit of sunshine during a cold and snowy week.

Kaylee Kennedy posted the video captured by her Ring doorbell to her Facebook page. The delivery driver bounds up to her family's porch in Greenfield, singing as he lays the package next to the door.

On the way back down the steps, he pauses to give a little shake and dances on his way back down the sidewalk.

"This made my day so I had to share!" Kennedy said in her Facebook post.