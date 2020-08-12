WATCH: Bob Gregory rings the bell to mark final cancer treatment

His family said he is doing well and doctors are predicting a full recovery from lymphoma.

INDIANAPOLIS — Monday was a big day for former WTHR meteorologist Bob Gregory.

Gregory finished his last treatment for lymphoma. His family shared video of Gregory ringing the bell to celebrate the occasion.

Though he's 83 years old, his son Kevin said Bob likes to convert his age to Celsius "to sound younger."

Bob started at WTHR in 1972 before "semi-retiring" in December 2000. He kept Hoosiers weather aware through some of Indiana's worst weather, including the "Super Outbreak" of tornadoes in April 1974 and the Blizzard of '78.