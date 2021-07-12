Off-duty Virginia officer saves stranded driver

Sgt. John Kimenhour came to the rescue of a woman and her child, buying them a new tire and changing it for them.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Our first responders deserve a ton of praise for what they do on the job. But sometimes they go above and beyond the call of duty while off duty.

That's the case for Chesterfield County Police Sergeant John Kimenhour. Recently, Sgt. Kimenhour stopped to help with a disabled car near Richmond, Virginia.

In a Facebook post, police said the driver, who was in the car with her child, did not speak English and didn't have the tools or the money to replace the tire.

So Sgt. Kimenhour called one of his family members to bring a jack, and bought a new tire for the woman with his own money.

He said seeing the child in the car made him jump into action.

"My grandson turned 1 yesterday and she had a little boy sleeping in the car seat about that age. He ended up waking up during the whole process - she was reaching around feeding him in the car seat. I mean, how can you leave a mom and little boy on the side of the road, right?"

Kimenhour said other officers have been joking with him, asking if he does oil changes too.

The department said he would be reimbursed for the tire, thanks to a cash award he will receive for his actions.

