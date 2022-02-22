Brother Santiago made his earthly debut first, and out came his sister Melany two minutes later.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Medical Center of Southeast Texas welcomed a twin brother and sister into the world on Feb. 22, 2022.

The parents of babies Santiago and Melany were gifted with diapers, wipes, a little swaddle set and two toys.

“We’re thrilled The Medical Center of Southeast Texas could welcome twins Santiago and Melany into the world on such a perfect occasion. What better day for twins to be born than one that celebrates great duos?” said Christina Irion, Director of Women’s Services at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas.

