'What better day for twins to be born' | Twin brother, sister born on 2/22/22 at Texas hospital

Brother Santiago made his earthly debut first, and out came his sister Melany two minutes later.
Credit: Medical Center of Southeast Texas
Older brother Santiago (left) and sister Melany (right) were born on 2.22.22.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Medical Center of Southeast Texas welcomed a twin brother and sister into the world on Feb. 22, 2022.

Brother Santiago made his earthly debut first, and out came his sister Melany two minutes later.

The parents of babies Santiago and Melany were gifted with diapers, wipes, a little swaddle set and two toys.

“We’re thrilled The Medical Center of Southeast Texas could welcome twins Santiago and Melany into the world on such a perfect occasion. What better day for twins to be born than one that celebrates great duos?” said Christina Irion, Director of Women’s Services at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas.

