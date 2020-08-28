TSA worker delivers forgotten wedding dress to bride

The mother of the bride was running late in the airport and accidentally left the gown at security.

NEWARK, N.J. — Narolin Cepeda wore her dream wedding dress on her big day, but that almost wasn't the case. Tasked with delivering the dress to Columbus, Ohio for the wedding, the mother of the bride somehow left it at the airport.

"Apparently the dress got left behind," Cepeda said.

Cepeda's family was flying from New Jersey to Ohio for the wedding. They were running late, so after they got through security, they hustled to the gate and boarded the plane before realizing the dress wasn't with them.

"We got to Columbus, Ohio. We're like, "Mom, where's your carry-on?'" said Cepeda's brother, Christopher.

Christopher immediately emailed TSA about the lost carry-on bag. He got an automatic reply that said responses typically take five days. But the wedding was the next afternoon.

"I was like, 'Forget it, it's not going to happen.' And (then) God heard our prayers," Christopher said.

The answer to their prayers was an administrative assistant named Loletta Nathan-Gordon. She saw the email, immediately called Christopher, located the luggage and sent it overnight express to Ohio.

"They did everything they could to bring the dress to me," the bride said. "That was my dream dress. I just wanted to say thank you from the bottom of my heart."

"She saved my sister's wedding," Christopher said of Nathan-Gordon.

But Narolin almost didn't know the wedding needed to be saved. She had no idea about the missing gown until Christopher mentioned it during his toast at the reception.