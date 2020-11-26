Trooper tickets mom during traffic stop then buys her son a car seat

“Can I say how good God is?" the woman wrote.

ATTALA COUNTY, Miss — A mother in Mississippi had a run-in with law enforcement that ended with an act of kindness.

Niya Sumter posted her stop with a Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper to Facebook and wrote, “Can I say how good God is?"

Sumter described how she was pulled over while she was heading to her son's doctor's appointment. She said she got three tickets -- but the story doesn't end there.

During the stop, Sumter's son Kaemon wasn't sitting in a proper car seat and was climbing around, WAPT reported.

After a phone call with his wife, the trooper told Sumter to follow him so they could buy Kaemon a car seat.

Sanders told WAPT she was incredibly grateful for the trooper's help and that "she was trying to do the best she could with her son being in the car seat that he was in.”

