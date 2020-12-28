The Rock said 13-year-old Jaxon is truly one of his biggest fans and he is inspired by the things the teen does.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made a Wesley Chapel boy's Christmas one to remember.

Jaxon Patel, 13, was surprised by a message from Johnson after his mother, Shannon wrote and asked if they could send him some encouragement.

Jaxon has been battling scoliosis for half his life and just recently had surgery to put two long rods in his back, Johnson explained in an Instagram post. The surgery required doctors to cut Jaxon open all the way down his back, Johnson said.

Johnson said Jaxon truly is one of his biggest fans and is inspired by the things he does.

"Stay strong, Jaxson and remember to be proud and embrace your cool, bad a** scar! It’s the reminder of the warrior that you are," Johnson's post said in part.

