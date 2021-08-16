Son of fallen deputy gets special escort on first day of kindergarten

A tender moment caught on camera, shows "Jr. Deputy Joziah Longoria" shaking hands and hugging his late father's fellow deputies on his first day of school.

SAN ANTONIO — Heading off to your first day of kindergarten can be intimidating – and even tougher if you've lost a parent. The Frio County Sheriff's Office made sure a young boy didn't go it alone.

In a post on Facebook, the law enforcement agency shared a tender post, saying:

"Today we were proud to escort our little deputy to his first day of Kindergarten. Although we still miss our brother in blue Justin Longoria everyday, it’s these happy memories we want to continue to make for his children. The FCSO is now and will always be family to his young boys. Have a great day Jr. Deputy Joziah Longoria!"

FCSO also shared a video showing Joziah as he showed up with the support of a dozen deputies lining the entrance to his school. Wearing a red collared shirt and khaki shorts, he seemed ready to seize the day and enthusiastically said, "Good morning!" as he was greeted. He then walked up to each of the deputies as if to thank them – addressing each of them personally with a solid handshake or in some cases, a sweet embrace.

On Monday, Joziah carried a precious keepsake with him: a lunch box with a picture of his father in uniform on it.

Joziah's father passed away in April, when he died in a vehicle collision on his way to work.