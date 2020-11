Tony Guffey gives a performance after making his delivery, right on the front porch.

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — An Indiana FedEx driver is delivering packages and smiles during the pandemic.

Tony Guffey, the "Singing FedEx Driver" gives a performance after making his delivery, right on the front porch.

His audience is the Ring doorbell.

Guffey's wife told 13News her husband wanted to be a singer, but "poor thing, he can't carry a tune."