The community, along with the Greensboro Police Department, surprised Mr. Faucette for his 100th birthday!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Students, teachers and staff at Peck Elementary pulled off a special birthday surprise for a one-of-a-kind school crossing guard.

Thomas Faucette's number one job is to make sure students get to school safely. He takes his job seriously and with a smile on his face every day. The community along with the Greensboro Police Department thanked him Wednesday morning with a special 100th birthday surprise.

The students made special birthday signs. The kids even made birthday candles out of construction paper and held them up upon his arrival. He celebrated Wednesday morning by making sure everyone got to school safely.

The Greensboro Police Department also presented Faucette with a special award for his service and dedication to school safety.

Faucette has served as the school crossing guard for more than 30 years. The school not only held a special birthday celebration for him but they also made sure to change the morning announcement on the school sign to celebrate Mr. Faucette.

Faucette also served in World War II and after returning home to work he spent 40 years with the Post Office before retiring in 1986. After that, he was called back into a life of service by becoming a school crossing guard.

One thing is for sure, you're loved, Mr. Faucette! Happy 100th birthday from all of us at WFMY News 2 and TEGNA!