Music therapist creates inspiring message in chalk for mother of Riley Hospital NICU baby

INDIANAPOLIS — The music therapist at Riley Hospital for Children surprised the mother of a NICU baby with a heartfelt message.

Jessica Rose's son, Honor, has been in the NICU at Riley for seven months after he was born at 27 weeks via emergency C-section. She was able to see the chalk art, which reads "Honor Strong," from her son's room.

It isn't Rose's first stay at Riley. About a decade ago, Rose's 9-month-old daughter died at the hospital.

Now, many of the nurses who tried to save her daughter are fighting to save her son. Just last month, she suffered another loss, losing her unborn baby at 17 weeks after weeks of bed rest.

"It means a lot, 'cause you think when you're locked up in this hospital for so long, you think that nobody even notices you, nobody cares about you, but they do," Rose said. "There's so many people out there praying for him. There's so many people encouraging and supporting him, you know, and the people right here, I don't know we would be here without them. I have no idea."

Rose also has a 12-year-old son at home in Martinsville, who has never been able to meet his baby brother.