Plainfield police help crimefighting wish come true for twins with terminal diagnosis

Caleb and Kayden Ratliff were named honorary K-9 officers on Monday, then took part in a day of fighting crime.

PLAINFIELD, Ind — Two 10-year-old twin brothers can say they were police officers for a day, thanks to a wish granted by the Plainfield Police Department.

The brothers were diagnosed with a rare, but aggressive, form of cystic fibrosis that is often terminal. After hearing it was the boys’ dreams to become officers, Plainfield’s K-9 handler Ofc. Rob Prichard set a plan in motion to make sure they had a day they won’t ever forget.

“It seemed like the least that we could do, their mom talked about their condition and that the boys are aware of the prognosis. They love dogs and I love dogs and that was enough for me to take the ball and run with it I guess,” said Prichard.

The boys responded to a series of ‘incidents’ and got a taste of police action, including catching a vehicle theft, stopping a high-speed pursuit, and helping find missing children.

Prichard said it took days of planning and coordination from their criminal stand-ins to make sure everything went off without a hitch.

The boys’ family says they are grateful everyone went out of their way.