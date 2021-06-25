Mishawaka couple celebrating 70 years of marriage

Joseph and Connie Coyner met in 1950 and got married a year later when Joseph returned from the Army.

MISHAWAKA, Ind. — A northern Indiana couple is celebrating a major milestone next week.

Connie and Joseph Coyner of Mishawaka first met in 1950. She said it was love at first sight.

“I was with my friend at a barber shop quartet show and we were walking home. He stopped by with a guy I knew in his car," Connie told WNDU-TV. "In fact, he just took my hand and said, ‘I want you to sit with me.’”

They got married the next year, when Joseph returned home from the Army.

“He came home on Tuesday and we got married on Saturday,” Connie said.

Next week, they'll celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary.

Their keys to a long, lasting marriage?

“Patience. Patience. That’s the main thing I think,” Connie said.

“You have to keep your mouth closed and think a little bit,” Joseph said with a laugh.