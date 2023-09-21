Andrea Udovicic is taking both stages by storm.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Nine-year-old Andrea Udovicic is a powerhouse with both poise and grit.

She's not only the reigning beauty queen for Miniature Miss Georgia, beating hundreds for the prestigious title but also a national champion in taekwondo.

"I'm really competitive and I love it," she said.

Just two weeks after winning Miniature Miss Georgia, this powerhouse was crowned National Grand Champion in the martial arts sport.

Andrea is flexing a different muscle for the judges, splitting her time equally between her passions, and showing off her strength in both.

She even proudly showed off her kicking skills, which can be seen in the photos below.

But the multi-talented nine-year-old also wants to use her platform for good.

"Some people are going through really hard times, and it can be hard for them, and I want to inspire them to do anything they want to do and be anyone they want to be," she said.

At the end of the day though, what Andrea is most proud of is simply reaching her goal; achieving both wins during the same year.

"My heart filled with joy," she said of the experience. "I was so happy that the day had finally come and I reached my goal."

It's a victory she'll carry with her for years to come.