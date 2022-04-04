Teen's 'Sparkle Shop' helps classmates prepare for prom night

Learning of the high cost of prom dresses, Hannah Schmidt started collecting donated dresses to pass on to her fellow students.

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A teenager in Massachusetts is helping dozens of classmates enjoy prom night.

Hannah Schmidt said because of restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic, this is the first full year of high school for her and her classmates. She said going to prom "is the first real high school experience we're getting."

Planning for the event is a big deal, which is why Schmidt, a junior at North Attleborough High School, bought her dress during winter break, but became concerned for her classmates when she saw the price tag.

"It's a dress that you're going to wear one night for a couple hours," Schmidt told WJAR-TV. "I realized that you shouldn't have to be able to afford a fancy dress like this to be able to have a good time at prom."

To help be a solution to a prom problem, she proposed a project to her school principal in February. Ever since, she's been collecting donated dresses, calling the office of her school resource officer "The Sparkle Shop."

"I come in every morning and there's usually a dress or two sitting there, which is really exciting. Then I'll just come in and organize them," Schmidt said.

In the shop, students can browse the dresses and take one home for free.

"It's confidential. Some people, they don't care and some people want to keep their struggles to theirselves, which I understand," Schmidt said.

There is currently a selection of sizes and something for everyone. Schmidt said, "they're definitely all unique."

A few fellow classmates have already taken advantage.

"The girls who've gotten dresses so far have been very, very appreciative and have sent me pictures of them in it," Schmidt said.

More than 140 dresses will have new homes, thanks to the generosity of others.

"It's really, really rewarding and exciting to see how much good there still is in the community," Schmidt said.

She's hopeful it will be a night to remember.